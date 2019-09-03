MCCCD CHANCELLOR STEPS DOWN
Source: Maricopa County Community College

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick, the chancellor of Maricopa County Community College District, announced on Sunday she'll step down from her position when her contract end in May 2020.

According to the press release, Harper-Marinick has served as chancellor for 28 years.

She is from the Dominican Republic and came to Arizona in 1982. Harper-Marinick has a Master's degree and Ph.D. from Arizona State University.

Along with the 2018 Most Admired Leaders in the Valley and 2017 Leadership Woman of the Year, Harper-Marinick received numerous awards throughout her career.

She says bringing stability and improvements to the community colleges was her focus during her time as chancellor.

->> Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you