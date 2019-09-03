TEMPE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick, the chancellor of Maricopa County Community College District, announced on Sunday she'll step down from her position when her contract end in May 2020.
According to the press release, Harper-Marinick has served as chancellor for 28 years.
She is from the Dominican Republic and came to Arizona in 1982. Harper-Marinick has a Master's degree and Ph.D. from Arizona State University.
Along with the 2018 Most Admired Leaders in the Valley and 2017 Leadership Woman of the Year, Harper-Marinick received numerous awards throughout her career.
She says bringing stability and improvements to the community colleges was her focus during her time as chancellor.