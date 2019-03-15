PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A month after a man was shot to death over his cell phone in a McDonald’s parking lot, police have made an arrest.
Keesean Jones is facing a second-degree murder charge after police arrested him in Gilbert Thursday.
“He never made it back home to his grandmother’s house,” Cathy Gallegos said of the victim, her son.
On February 13, her son, Eric Hernandez, went to grab some fast food for his grandmother and other family members.
At the McDonald's parking lot, a man asked to borrow his cell phone and Hernandez agreed, but then, the guy started running off with it.
When Hernandez went after him, police say the man turned around and shot and killed him.
Police say that suspect was 18-year-old Keesean Jones. Gallegos thinks they have the right man.
“I have some comfort in knowing that the individual is now in custody. It does bring comfort into my heart right now,” she said.
Gallegos laid her son to rest a few weeks ago, still without knowing if his killer would be brought to justice.
Friday was special for the family because Eric’s ashes returned home to rest next to his sister’s, who died in a car crash 13 years ago.
“God is good and he’s been watching over us through all of this and he made it special to bring my son home too as well today,” Gallegos said.
She was surprised by how young Jones is.
“God willing, maybe through help and prayer we can help change this young man to be a better person and make better choices and change for his family,” she said.
Eric’s mourning mother is prepared bury the hatchet -- eventually.
“I have to find that compassion in my heart to be able to forgive that young man. Because of my faith in the Lord – it’s not going to be today, it may not be tomorrow or maybe not even a year from now,” she said. “But one day I will have to forgive this man.”
Gallegos says she plans on attending Jones’ trial so he can see how he affected Eric’s family.
