YOUNG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A couple who rented a cabin for a long weekend retreat were injured when they drove their Jeep off a cliff in the remote mountain wilderness near Payson.
Shanelle Bates said she and her husband, Matthew Kunowski, arrived in Young, a community north of Lake Roosevelt in the Tonto National Forest, Thursday evening. They were there with their dog for a relaxing weekend getaway.
Needing supplies, the couple took their Jeep north on Forest Service Road 512 to SR260 and made their way to Star Valley to shop.
It was on their return trip, back down FS512, that their trip took a turn for the worse.
According to Bates, Kunowski was behind the wheel and looked away for a split second. The next thing Bates remembers is tumbling down a cliff.
They fell about 80 feet down a steep incline, the Jeep coming to a rest upside down.
"I've had that dream since I was a little girl, falling off a cliff like that. And when it starts to happen, I couldn't tell if it was real," said Bates. "I thought I was dreaming again."
Once their Jeep came to a rest, Shanelle realized she was still strapped in the Jeep. Her husband had been thrown clear of the vehicle.
Together they struggled up the side of the mountain side and back to the road, but they were still two miles away from Young.
After a two hour walk, they found a cabin where they found some help.
From there, they were both airlifted to a Scottsdale hospital for treatment.
Bates was discharged from the hospital Saturday. Kunowski appears to still have a long road to recovery.
They are trying to raise money to help with medical bills with a GoFundMe account.
According to Bates, her husband's face is wired shut. However, he's able to walk around and write notes.
“There was something watching over us for us to be able to go through what we went through and make it out of it. It’s beyond belief,” she said.
(1) comment
“Something” can’t “watch” over you. That would be “someone”... like God Almighty; maker of heaven and earth. I would be embarrassed pan handling after driving off a cliff but still wish you the best of success with recovery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.