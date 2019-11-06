SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was Arizona Game and Fish versus the Scottsdale community who are fed up with their animals being killed by coyotes and think something needs to be done.
“I’ve been here since 1974, and it’s never been the case [of] this many coyotes," said one Scottsdale neighbor. "Because if I get hurt, I will sue someone. I’ll say you should’ve been protecting me, and you weren’t.”
Neighbors gathered at the New Vision Center in Scottsdale for a community meeting on how to keep their pets safe from coyotes. The majority live in the area of Scottsdale and Bell roads. They are looking to Game and Fish for a solution to keeping their pets safe after six dogs and one cat got killed by coyotes in the past weeks.
“How bad does it have to get for Game and Fish to step in,” said one neighbor.
“The other night of heard dogs barking along with the howling of the coyotes, and I thought, 'Somebody’s dog is going to die tonight,'” said another neighbor.
Arizona Game and Fish said the best advice they can provide to neighbors is there’s no substitution for supervision. The more pets are left outside unattended, the higher that likelihood that a predator will attack.