PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lawmakers fighting to give victims of childhood sexual assault a better shot at justice are not giving up.
On Tuesday a former national speed skater traveled to the state Capitol to share her story.
Beginning when she was 15 years old, Bridie Farrell said the top speed skater in the country at the time molested her, repeatedly.
[WATCH: Boyer brings high profile sexual abuse survivor to Arizona Capitol]
She also spoke about the importance of giving victims more time to sue their abusers in civil court after they become adults.
"Until we have legislation and we have the ability to, for survivors to come forward to share their story and speak the truth and to hold the institutions accountable that are facilitating this abuse then things are not going to change," she said.
[RELATED: Senator reveals she was raped as pressure to pass sex assault bill rises]
Her comments come as legislative leaders have blocked a bill that gives victims seven years to sue after they disclose the abuse as an adult.
Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican from Phoenix, is sponsoring the legislation that has faced legislative obstacles for the past two years.
[RELATED: Child sex assault lawsuit proposal complicates budget battle]
Boyer says the seven-year time frame is critical because many victims don't reveal they were molested until their late 40s.
[WATCH: Boyers mic shut off at Capitol after opposing sex offender registry bill]
However, opponents like Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a Republican from Gilbert, oppose Boyer's bill because they believe with will lead to frivolous lawsuits.
Also opposing the measure is the powerful insurance lobby and Senate President Karen Fann, who has refused to bring Boyer's bill up for a vote.
