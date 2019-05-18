PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Adults were able to relive their elementary school days in Phoenix on Saturday at PHX Field Day.
Hundreds of young professionals attended this throwback to grade school that incorporated classic games with an adult spin on it.
Sack races, tug-of-war, an obstacle course and a few surprises happened throughout the event.
Attendees even got to take home samples and prizes.
People had the option to enjoy the games as a group or individually.
Temperature wise, Saturday seemed to be the perfect day for the outdoor festivities.
Devion, a PHX Field Day goer, was taking advantage of it.
"This is crazy for May! I'm not going to complain though," said Devion. "I'm not going to complain because it's normally like 110, but I will take the 90 to 80 degrees while we got it. So I'm enjoying it while it last. I know once this cool weather goes away, nothing but blazing heat.
