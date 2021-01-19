FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As a winter storm moves through northern Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reminding travelers about the dangers of driving in the snow with its "Know Snow" campaign.

ADOT says one of the best ways to stay safe on snowy roads is to be prepared. Drivers should always check weather and road conditions before leaving. Waiting out a storm before traveling is the safest option, because it allows time for snowplows to clear the highways. ADOT says highway takes much longer to plow when it’s packed with cars, especially on a roadway slick with snow and ice.

If you’re visiting the high country, ADOT is reminding visitors to always use designated parking areas and never stop along highways to play in the snow.

Highway shoulders are for emergencies only. Stopping on the side of the road can put everyone at risk. Snowplows can hurl snow and ice far off the highway.

If you're planning to play in the snow, be sure to find out where the designated parking is and use that. The Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau lists snow-play locations at flagstaffarizona.org (follow the Winter Recreation Map link) and offers a hotline at 844.256.SNOW.

ADOT expects roads and snow play areas may be crowded, especially on the weekends. Drivers should plan to spend extended time in their vehicle while getting to and from snow play areas.

Other safety tips from ADOT?

Slow down

Leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead

Have a fully-charged cell phone

Take warm clothing, blankets, food and water

Pack an emergency kit

Check your tires, heater and windshield wipers

