GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) along with the Town of Gilbert broke ground Monday on a new traffic interchange at Lindsay Road and the Loop 202 Santan freeway.
The new interchange will provide additional access for drivers and is expected to ease traffic congestion to Gilbert's central business district and residential areas.
"This is an important investment in Gilbert's transportation network, and I am grateful for all of the partners who have played a role in making this new traffic interchange a reality," said Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson. "As Gilbert continues to grow, this new interchange will provide much-needed relief and flexibility for our traffic system."
On top of the new entrance and exit ramps at Lindsay Road, infrastructure improvements have been made along Lindsay Road from Pecos to Germann roads in anticipation of the new interchange. A westbound frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads is also being added to provide more access to the Rivulon development.
The new interchange is estimated to cost $22 million and is funded by Gilbert, ADOT, Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
Traffic and roadways in the area are expected to be impacted at times due to the construction. Zanjero Park, which is south of the freeway, will remain open; however, the parking lot is being moved to the south side of the park.
The construction is expected to be completed in early 2022. To learn more about the project, click here.