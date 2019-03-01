PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The construction. The traffic. The detours.
Driving along I-10 in the west Valley has been a nightmare for motorists, ever since construction started on the new South Mountain freeway.
But all the rush hour aggravation will be coming to an end a lot sooner than expected.
ADOT officials have announced that the 22-mile project connecting one end of the Valley to the other will finish 3 years early.
"We have traffic coming from the freeway, from here, coming out of Circle K, and traffic going into the school, " said Phoenix driver Maria Gonzalez. "It's a madhouse. It's going to be a lot better with freeway moving along."
ADOT said its partnership with a private construction company helped streamline the project by reducing the number of rightaways, while improving efficiency, saving roughly $100 million.
There will also be a surplus of land that ADOT doesn't need, that can be offered back to the origional property owners or sold at auction to the highest bidder.
"It will definitely go back into the pot, either used through the South Mountain Freeway, if funding is needed, or it could be used and dispersed throughout the Valley, back to Maricopa Association of Governments Transportation Fund," said ADOT's Dustin Krugel.
The South Mountain freeway is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.
"It usually it takes longer, and it's usually way over budget," said motorist Hiram Zunzuneugi. "This is a different."
