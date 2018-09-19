The Arizona Department of Transportation's wrong-way driver detection system, the first of its kind in the U.S., is now an award-winning project.
As part of its pilot program, ADOT installed a network of 90 thermal cameras along a 15-mile stretch of Interstate 17 in Phoenix. The system is designed to alert ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety the moment one of those cameras spots a wrong-way driver.
The early warning allows ADOT and DPS to quickly use electronic freeway signs to advise drivers who might be in harm's way.
An IT industry magazine called GCN has given ADOT's system a Government Innovation Award in it public sector innovations category.
"Much of the machine learning and advanced analytics powering the data-driven economy are made possible by government-funded research," explains GovernmentInnovationAwards.com. "And agencies themselves are being transformed by new technologies and innovative ways of weaving IT into critical missions.
"Public-sector tech, in other words, is far cooler than the government often gets credit for. These awards aim to give these innovators the credit they deserve."
“Arizona has taken meaningful steps to crack down on wrong-way driving, and we are proud to lead the way among states for developing and testing measures that make our roads safer and protect innocent drivers,” Gov. Doug Ducey when ADOT launched its pilot.
The goal of the pilot program is to see how effective the vehicle alert system is before expanding to other freeways.
"This technology so far has shown great promise," Brent Cain, who leads ADOT’s Transportation System Management and Operations division, said.
The thermal cameras used have detected more than 30 wrong-way vehicles.
While this technology is making a positive impact for Valley drivers, the system cannot prevent wrong-way driving incidents. It just sounds the alarm when it happens.
It's up to drivers to be cautious and aware of their surrounding by paying attention to roadway signs and to not drive under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Law-enforcement agencies say many, if not most, wrong-way crashes involve an impaired driver.
Ducey is championing a law that holds wrong-way drivers under the influence accountable with felony charges.
GovernmentInnovationAwards.com says ADOT and other award recipients will be profiled online this fall and then "honored in person" at an event on Nov. 8.
