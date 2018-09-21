PHOENIX (ADOT) – A section of eastbound Interstate 10 near 75th Avenue as well as a lengthy stretch of Loop 303 in the West Valley will be closed for at least part of this weekend (Sept. 21-24) for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 75th and 51st avenues in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 23) for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd and 79th avenues closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including northbound and eastbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. Eastbound I-10 will reopen by Sunday morning to limit impacts on Arizona Cardinals game-day traffic. NOTE: 59th Avenue closed between Van Buren Street and Lower Buckeye Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 24) for utility work.
- Loop 303 closed in both directions between Interstate 10 in Goodyear and Happy Valley Parkway in north Peoria from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 22) for a pavement-improvement project. All I-10 ramps to northbound and southbound Loop 303 will be closed. Sections of Loop 303 will reopen to traffic in stages as work along the freeway progresses on Saturday. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider detours, including Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route, as well as Sarival Avenue for local northbound travel and Cotton Lane for local southbound travel. NOTE: Commercial vehicles must use Loop 101 or Interstate 17 as an alternate north-south route.
- Interstate 10 closed intermittently east of State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday (Sept. 23) for overhead utility line work. Expect up to four temporary closures lasting up to 20 minutes each. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
Check out ADOT's weekend construction map, and note important closures of sections of I-10 and L-303. #aztraffic #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/3McY5NjXCw— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 21, 2018
