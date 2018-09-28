PHOENIX (ADOT) – Improvement projects will require lane restrictions or intermittent closures along Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 in the Phoenix area this weekend (Sept. 28-Oct. 1), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between 63rd and 43rd avenues in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 29) for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zone.
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight near 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Sept. 30-Oct. 4) for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 in West Valley.
- Interstate 17 closed intermittently in both directions between Thomas and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 30) for utility company overhead-line work. Expect individual closures lasting up to 20 minutes. Both I-10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the Stack interchange closed during work hours. Southbound I-17 frontage road between Indian School and Thomas roads also closed. Northbound I-17 frontage road in the area closed briefly as needed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including State Route 51 or Loop 101. NOTE: Following ramps also closed during work hours listed above: Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Indian School Road, northbound I-17 on-ramps at McDowell and Thomas roads, eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 27th Avenue and westbound I-10 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue.
- Interstate 17 closed intermittently in both directions overnight near New River Road in the Anthem area from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 30) for utility company overhead-line work. Expect individual closures lasting up to 20 minutes. Traffic at northbound I-17 on-ramp at Anthem Way and southbound on-ramp at New River Road will also be stopped as needed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time while law enforcement officers either slow or stop traffic as needed for utility work.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
NEW: Be sure to check out the new Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory. MORE: https://t.co/fnX5mv0Dfw pic.twitter.com/kvO7Qo2M8K— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 27, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.