PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Improvement projects will require some freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 19-22), weather permitting, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
• Southbound Interstate 17 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road and the I-10 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 21) for pavement improvement work. Both I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 at the Stack will be closed. DETOUR: Traffic can detour on eastbound I-10 in the downtown area. The I-17 frontage road in the work zone will remain open for business access. NOTE: Vehicles carrying hazardous materials on eastbound I-10 are required to exit at Seventh Avenue and can use eastbound McDowell Road to southbound Seventh Street to re-enter the freeway.
• Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight near Greenfield Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 20) for bridge repairs. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
