PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you want to see your sign on Arizona highways?
The Arizona Department of Transportation released the 15 finalists in the safety message contest.
Until May 20, you can vote for your favorite message at azdot.gov/signcontest. The two messages that receive the most votes will be displayed on message signs throughout Arizona.
ADOT received more than 3,200 entries.
(6) comments
I got one ...
"32 bucks ... The Gov don't care if you think it sucks!!" [pirate]
Wow I cannot believe more than 10 people entered. Those d^mend signs should be shut off for anything other than traffic information.
Sure I do, as long as I can hold ADOT and DPS responsible when I take my eyes off the road and cause an accident. M0R0NS!!!
Part of driving is reading signs. Ones that can change behavior or make a driver think about the lethal instrument they are guiding and their responsibility toward others are a good thing. If you read too slowly to grasp the meaning in the one or two seconds you typically have in which to do so then you can safely ignore them.
Just so we're on the same page here, what you're telling me is you're OK with me glancing at my phone or taking my eyes off the road for "one to two seconds" as long as I can read quickly? You know what else takes "one to two seconds"? A pool drowning! Although I am not for distracted driving legislation and appreciate that you are OK with me taking my eyes off the road for a split second, you may want to reevaluate your comment.
Sure these messages are cute, and I've even gotten a chuckle or two out of them, but most drivers do NOT need another reason to take their eyes off the road ahead of them. I don't think this message thingy is such a good idea except in case of emergency.
