PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- A brush fire sparked along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix and forced a freeway closure Wednesday afternoon.
The brush fire is located near Badger Springs Road, north of Sunset Point.
The Arizona Department of Transportation first received a report on the fire around 4:30 p.m.
Both directions of I-17 in that area are closed. ADOT says the closures are due to the shifting of wind and heavy smoke.
The northbound closure is at milepost 252, about 5 miles north of Sunset Point while the southbound closure is at SR 69.
UPDATE: I-17 SB is now CLOSED at Bloody Basin Road, milepost 259. Northbound remains closed due to a brush fire at Badger Springs Road, 256. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Traffic should use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/KW2uq4n7Fq— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2019
It is very hard to see in that area, ADOT spokesman Raul Garcia said. All traffic had to exit the area.
It is unknown when these lanes well reopen.
ADOT recommends using alternative routes like SR 89 and 69 through Prescott. Another option to consider is SR 260 and 87 through Payson.
Refresh this page for the latest on this fire.