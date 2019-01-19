PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Planning on a trip to Flagstaff this weekend? You may want to delay those plans as multiple crashes are backing up traffic on northbound Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.
The traffic backup us least 10 miles and it stretches from Anthem to north of Table Mesa Road.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the travel time from north Phoenix to Flagstaff on I-17 will take over three hours.
ADOT says that both northbound lanes are open but multiple crashes and heavy traffic are creating a backup.
Arizona's Family has contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information on the crashes and if there were any injuries.
Click/tap here to get the latest traffic updates from azfamily.com
We're estimating 203 minutes from north Phoenix to Flagstaff on I-17. Both northbound lanes are open now, but multiple crashes and heavy traffic are creating a backup of at least 10 miles from Anthem to north of Table Mesa Road. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Xo8fXMD9gU— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 19, 2019
