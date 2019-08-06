FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A man has been arrested after he allegedly purchased a sports car using another's person identity in northern Arizona.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), Randall Cepi, 31, was arrested in Gallup, New Mexico on July 29.
In March of 2018, Cepi allegedly used a customer's personal information to buy a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette from a dealership in Flagstaff.
ADOT said the victim came into the Winslow Nissan dealership, where Cepi worked and bought a new half-ton pickup truck.
About a week later, Cepi used the victim's personal information to obtain a loan to buy a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette.
ADOT said Cepi arranged to have the victim’s signature forged on the dealership and loan documents.
The victim then became aware of the scheme when she received insurance and loan information for a vehicle she did not purchase.
The woman then filed a complaint with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General and detectives opened an investigation on the incident.
The dealership in Flagstaff was made aware of the situation and called Cepi, demanding that he return the Corvette.
ADOT said Cepi abandoned Corvette at the dealership in Winslow where he worked and disappeared.
ADOT detectives brought the case before a grand jury where the felony warrant was issued.
Cepi was found working at a dealership in Gallup, New Mexico at the time of his arrest.
Cepi will be extradited to Arizona, where he will be facing several charges including fraud schemes and forgery, theft of means of transportation and taking the identity of another.
ADOT urges the public to check their credit report after a major car purchase to make sure no one is using their information without their knowledge.
(2) comments
Thief , kill the thief and feed the cats .[ban]
Wondering if he has pulled this stunt in Gallop as well after he 'returned' the other car to Winslow?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.