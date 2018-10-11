PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not only are the Arizona Department of Transportation’s K-9 units trained to identify evidence of illegal drugs, but evidence of human trafficking as well.
These dogs are being used near commercial ports of entry by California and New Mexico. They are trained to detect evidence of human cargo that could include victims of human trafficking.
“Human trafficking is not just something you hear about on TV or read on the internet; it’s happening right here in our state,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “That’s why it’s critical for ADOT to be part of this comprehensive effort to combat it.”
Since December, two K-9 units have been trained to detect human smuggling. They are used to check commercial vehicles raising suspicion, according to a press release.
The K-9 training is just one of the steps ADOT is taking to combat human trafficking. Starting next year, advanced training for officers includes a human-trafficking component.
To report anything suspicious relating to human trafficking, ADOT encourages you to call 888-373-7888.
