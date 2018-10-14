NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers on Interstate 17 sat through miles of slow traffic on the southbound lanes of the freeway after numerous collisions caused delays Sunday evening.
Arizona Dept. of Transportation officials say slow traffic on the southbound side of the freeway stretched from State Route 69 to New River Road in Phoenix.
Several accidents that happened along the southbound route contributed to the delays that ended up linking up to one long commute for drivers trying to return to the Valley.
Although the incidents have since been cleared, ADOT officials say the delays remain lengthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.