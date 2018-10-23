PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking at using flex lanes to improve Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, but says drivers will play an important part in the project’s success.
The flex lanes would be placed between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.
“Flex lanes will operate as a separate two-lane system next to the existing I-17 southbound lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point,” explains an ADOT news release. “Separated by [a] barrier wall, the flex lanes will carry vehicles in one direction depending on traffic needs.”
According to ADOT, the worst backups from crashes happen on weekends when drivers hit I-17 to head up to or come home from the high country.
The idea is to increase capacity when traffic is heaviest in one direction, for example, northbound on Fridays and southbound on Sundays.
“The flex lanes, with gates or movable barriers at each end, also will help keep traffic moving if a crash or other incident has occurred on the steep, winding section of I-17 north of Black Canyon City,” according to ADOT.
While the new lanes are designed to help with safety, there’s only so much they can do. Safety, in large part, will still be up to drivers.
“New lanes will play a role in improved safety, but driver behavior remains the key,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “The reality is that a reduction in speeding, sudden lane changes and impaired driving would reduce crashes, closures and frustrating traffic backups along this corridor.”
Many of those crashes, closures and backups along I-17 in the Black Canyon City can be directly attributed to driver behavior – speeding, in particular – according to ADOT.
“An ADOT analysis conducted for a recent safety project showed that 'speed too fast for conditions' was cited by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in more than 40 percent of I-17 crashes in that area,” according to the agency.
ADOT expects its environmental and design concept study to be finished by summer. Construction on a third southbound lane between Black Canyon City and Anthem is slated to begin in 2020.
Construction on the flex lanes, which is expected to take about two years, should begin in 2021.
