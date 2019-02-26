PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- An employee with the Arizona Department of Transportation is being called a hero after he saved an elderly couple from carbon monoxide poisoning on a Phoenix freeway.
The incident happened early Monday morning near the Loop 303 interchange ramp.
According to ADOT, their employee Jose Baeza was inspecting sweeper operations when he noticed a vehicle at the gore point with its brake lights on.
"He stopped and when he knocked on the driver-side window, the two elderly occupants didn’t respond," ADOT spokeswoman Dani Weber said in a statement.
That's when the car began to move and hit a wall. Baeza then moved his truck and put on his lights to warn oncoming traffic.
"The driver eventually awoke, and he seemed confused and disoriented," Weber added. "Baeza advised him to put the car in park, turn off the ignition and hand over his keys. The elderly woman continued to be non responsive."
Baeza then contacted ADOT's Traffic Operations Center and remained with the couple until Phoenix fire and the Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene.
According to ADOT, the couple were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they fully recovered.
In a statement, Baeza talked about his experience.
“We have CPR training to prepare for incidents like this, but this is the first time it’s ever happened to me,” he said.
Baeza said that he was nervous at first, but decided to stay with the couple on scene. He added that he felt good about it as the incident "could’ve been a lot worse.”
John Zandler, Baeza's supervisor, applauds him for his effort.
"From my point of view, it’s all too easy to pass those cars by when you’re focused on your work," he said. "Baeza went out of his way to help them."
ADOT later thanked Baeza for "his commitment to serving Arizona’s public and quick thinking."
