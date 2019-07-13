PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) confirms that one of its employees has been fired for allegedly tampering with official records.
That employee has been identified as Krag Tedham.
ADOT says it was notified of the possible security issue by the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Shortly after that, ADOT put Tedham on administrative leave and canceled his computer access.
ADOT says Tedham was fired March 7 following a joint investigation by ADOT's Office of Inspector General and the Department of Corrections.
ADOT released the following statement Saturday:
After being notified of a possible security issue by the Arizona Department of Corrections, ADOT put the employee on administrative leave and canceled his computer access. The employee was terminated March 7 following a joint investigation by ADOT's Office of Inspector General and the Department of Corrections.ADOT is committed to safeguarding the integrity of driver records and the personal information contained in them, including a case such as this when the alleged tampering was committed by an agency employee. ADOT detectives are on the lookout for wrongdoing of any kind, will investigate when it is suspected and will refer cases for criminal prosecution when warranted. The actions described in the charging documents obviously are wholly inconsistent with ADOT's business practices and the agency's core values of accountability, integrity and respect.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case, and we will refer you there for further information.
Krag ??
