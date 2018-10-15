PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Gilbert man who manages a used car dealership has been arrested for selling a vehicle with a false odometer reading.
Mikel Martinez, 37, manager of Auto Link of Arizona, had recently sold a 2013 Chevrolet E2500 Cargo Van stating that it had 159,000 miles on it.
The vehicle had actually racked up over 303,000 miles. That actual mileage was unknown to the purchaser of the van.
ADOT’s Office of Inspector General took up the case and opened an investigation that led detectives to discover that the vehicle mileage on the title had been altered from when it was first titled to Auto Link of Arizona.
When Martinez was called in to OIG headquarters regarding the odometer tampering, detectives discovered that in addition to altering the mileage, Martinez removed the letter “C” designation on the vehicle’s title. A letter “C” indicates the true mileage of the vehicle is unknown.
It was also discovered that he had a fake dealer plate on his vehicle that was made of laminated paper.
Martinez was arrested and is currently facing counts of fraudulent schemes, forgery, tampering with a public record, displaying a fictitious plate and odometer fraud.
TIPS TO AVOID FRAUDULENT AUTO PURCHASES
Use good judgment and ask lots of questions. There are no stupid questions when it comes to protecting yourself in a big purchase. Do this:
- Ask for identification to make sure the seller is the owner listed on the title.
- Ask to see vehicle maintenance records.
- Check the VIN on the inside of the driver’s door frame and on the top of the dashboard to make sure they match.
- Check for VIN tampering such as the door frame sticker peeled off and replaced, and altered rivets on the dashboard plaque.
The most important thing to do is to take time and not rush the process. If the seller is acting suspiciously, unwilling to show ID or records or trying to rush the process, walk away. Take the time to find the right purchase.
ADOT is here to help victims of fraud involving vehicle titles, registrations and driver licenses.
