PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than half of Arizona's approximately 3,000 used and wholesale vehicle dealers are being eyed by ADOT for potential dealer plate fraud.
"They're usually meant for if you go to a dealership and you're looking to buy a vehicle, and you want to take it for a test drive," said Ryan Harding, a spokesperson with ADOT.
But now, ADOT detectives are trying to make sure the state isn't getting taken for a ride by dealer-license-holders trying to scam the system.
"That the only license-holders out there are those who really do want to sell vehicles," Harding said.
Dealer plates have a unique blue look that differentiates them from other license plates, but more importantly, vehicles with this plate on them don't have to pay their vehicle licensing tax or registration.
ADOT detectives will sometimes find dealer license-holders trying to skirt those taxes and fees by installing a dealer plate on their personal vehicle.
"In past cases, they'll be investigating dealers for different kinds of fraud, and in the midst of those investigations, they've come across dealers who are misusing their dealer plates," Harding said.
Recently, ADOT detectives decided to do a deep-dive into Arizona's approximately 3,000 used and wholesale vehicle dealer licenses.
"And they found that just a little more than half of them have very little to no vehicle sales over the last couple or few years," Harding said.
While that doesn't necessarily mean those dealers are misusing their plates, the lack of sales is a tip-off for investigators, and ADOT is in the process of getting in touch with more than 1,500 dealer-license-holders.