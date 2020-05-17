TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 5-acre brush fire temporarily closed north and southbound lanes of State Route 87 near Mazatal Peak, north of the Valley Sunday afternoon.
Both lanes of the highway were closed on SR-87 at milepost 231, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The left northbound lane was partially reopened shortly after at milepost 231. The right northbound lane and both southbound lanes stayed closed at State Route 188 for several hours until eventually being reopened around 4 p.m
Tonto National Forest officials said the fire is believed to be human-caused and is under investigation.
***UPDATE - SR 87 is closed in both directions due to the brushfire. NB is closed at MP 231; SB is closed at SR 188. No estimated time to reopen the lanes.#aztraffic https://t.co/que8dOPgy0— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 17, 2020
