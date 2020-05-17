TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 5-acre brush fire has temporarily closed some lanes of State Route 87 near Mazatal Peak, north of the Valley Sunday afternoon.
Both lanes of the highway were closed on SR-87 at milepost 231, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The left northbound lane was partially reopened at milepost 231. The right northbound lane remains closed, as do both southbound lanes at State Route 188.
ADOT says there’s no estimated time to reopen the remaining lanes.
***UPDATE - SR 87 is closed in both directions due to the brushfire. NB is closed at MP 231; SB is closed at SR 188. No estimated time to reopen the lanes.#aztraffic https://t.co/que8dOPgy0— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 17, 2020
