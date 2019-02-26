PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation presented ideas on Tuesday on how to fix the strip of freeway that includes the so-called Broadway Curve.
The 11-mile stretch of road that ADOT is looking to improve is Interstate 10 between 24th Street and Ray Road, including the Curve.
ADOT says that part of the I-10 handles more than 40 percent of freeway drivers every single day, which means lots of bumper-to-bumper traffic.
ADOT says one way to help with congestion would be to add a second HOV lane in each direction between the Salt River bridges, just west of the U.S. 60. Other options include adding normal lanes or adding side streets that could relieve traffic.
Each option is open to debate and could be based on opinions from drivers.
Tuesday was the only public meeting but drivers can still provide input or ask questions. They can call, email or snail mail their opinions. For more information, click here.
