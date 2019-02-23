PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted by a man in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT said the vehicle is a 2018 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plate number 068-KRY. The car was last seen on south 27th Avenue in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police Department, around 4:15 p.m., a mother was near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road with her two children in her vehicle. The mother briefly left the vehicle and when she returned, the vehicle was gone.
Police said officers found the abandoned vehicle nearby, and determined through their investigation that the children may be with their father, 36-year-old Justin Bylsma.
Police said Bylsma does not have permission to take the children.
Police said the children are a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.
The girl, Graeme Bylsma, is about 3 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and pink pants with gold stars.
The boy, Rhys Bylsma, is about 3 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighs about 30 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and green camo shorts.
Justin Bylsma is about 6 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911.
