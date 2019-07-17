PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona workplace safety regulators say they are investigating a Family Dollar in Phoenix after complaints from employees that the discount store operated for weeks without air conditioning amid excessive heat.
[WATCH: West Phoenix Family Dollar Store stayed open without air conditioning]
Employees at the Family Dollar location near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street say temperatures in the store reached the low nineties despite portable fans, spoiling food and leaving some workers feeling sick.
“It's hot. Just really hot,” said one employee of the conditions. “Sweating.”
Trevor Lakey, a spokesman for the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health or ADOSH, confirmed Wednesday the agency opened an investigation but declined to comment further.
The Family Dollar store opened for business Wednesday morning but, by mid-afternoon, workers locked the front door as repair crews descended on the business.
“We had technicians in the store this afternoon working to resolve the issue,” said the vice president of investor relations Randy Guiler in an email. Guiler did not respond to questions about why the issue wasn’t addressed sooner and why the store wasn’t closed previously.
One employee sent a picture of an indoor thermostat reading 93 degrees at 6 p.m.
Although there are no specific regulations on maximum temperatures in a workplace, Lakey said all employees in Arizona have a right to work in a place that is free from “recognized hazards,” including excessive heat.
He said ADOSH stands ready to investigate complaints, and there are protections for whistleblowers.
“If an employee is working in an unsafe environment, stop working and contact ADOSH as quickly as possible,” he said.
ADOSH has information on heat-safety in the workplace available here.
Online records show the Family Dollar on 67th Avenue has not been cited for workplace violations in the last decade.
Another Family Dollar on 36th Street in Tucson was fined $5,850 in 2017 for violations involving exit routes and compressed gasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.