PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Valley mother and her sons caught up after decades apart during a remarkable reunion on Friday. The story takes us back 60 years.
"I had so many people tell me, 'how did you keep this secret for so many years?" said Marge Garguilo. Her secret? Twin baby boys. "I didn't know they were twins until they came."
Not having enough money to take care of them, the native New Yorker went to her aunts in California to place the pair for adoption.
"I wanted them to stay together. They were brothers, and when I was in the hospital, they wheeled me past the room so I could see them, and that was it," said Garguilo.
But that wasn't the end of it. Those twin boys are now twin men; Steve Bibel flew from Northern California, and his brother Dave Bibel came from Texas out to Phoenix to finally meet their birth mom for her 80th birthday. It was the first time she held her sons.
"Unbelievable. I still can't believe it," said Garguilo. The sons can't believe it either. "Just this whole concept of this coming together was like a god moment for me; I was like wow this is miraculous," said Dave.
It all started on DNA site 23 and Me. Marge's sister found Steve on the site.
"This was one of those miracles," said Steve. Not thinking about the years apart. "It's just surreal." Instead, the time they have left together.
"God took care of me," said Garguilo. "And had me live this long so I could meet them."