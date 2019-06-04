PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A kitten who was up for adoption was stolen from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) on Tuesday.
It happened at around 2 p.m. at the AHS Sunnyslope campus.
[VIDEO: Surveillance video shows alleged kitten-snatcher walking into AZ Humane Society]
AHS officials say a man walked into the shelter and asked if there were any kittens up for adoption.
He was introduced to 12-week-old Zeus and was escorted into a meet-and-greet room with the kitten.
But when the adoption counselor stepped away from the room to help get one of his questions answered, volunteers saw the man put little Zeus under his sweatshirt and run out of the facility.
[VIDEO: Man seen running off with kitten tucked under his sweatshirt]
Staffers tried to run after the man but couldn't catch him.
AHS’ video surveillance captured the photo of the man after he entered the facility from the west on Hatcher Road. Police say when he left, he ran east on Hatcher Road.
A police report has been filed, but AHS is asking for the community’s help to get the kitten back safely.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.
