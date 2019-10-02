FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Corrections sergeant is on the other side of the law after investigators said he beat up an inmate in Florence.
Sgt. Jose Verdugo was arrested on Tuesday while on the job at the Eyman state prison complex, ADOC said.
He was booked into the Pinal County Jail on one count of aggravated assault of an inmate.
Verdugo has since resigned, ADOC said.
The attack happened on Aug. 25, 2019, but investigators said they are still looking into what happened and couldn't release any more details.
"The safety and security of our employees and inmates is always the department’s top priority. The department does not tolerate the unjustified use of force against an inmate and will hold accountable anyone engaging in such misconduct," the Arizona Department of Corrections said in a statement.