GLENADLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say they’ve arrested an admitted drug dealer and seized a variety of drugs, including 2,000 fentanyl pills, as well as weapons and cash.
The Phoenix Police Department posted Yosleni Dominguez Ferrer’s mug shot on its Facebook page, along with pictures of the drugs and at least one of the guns.
According to the post, detectives served a search warrant at Ferrer’s home in the neighborhood of 55th and Glendale avenues in Glendale Thursday morning.
Officers confiscated the 2,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana and nearly $10,000 in cash.
They also found five handguns, three of which had been reported stolen, police said.
“During his interview with police, Ferrer admitted to selling drugs,” the post says.
Ferrer, 30, is facing a list of charges, including drug possession, transportation of narcotics, money laundering and weapons misconduct.