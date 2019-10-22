PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix City Council will be holding another vote on ride-share fees for those taking services like Uber and Lyft to and from Sky Harbor International Airport.
The Council passed the proposal made by Sky Harbor International Airport with a 7-2 vote last week.
The move would have allowed Sky Harbor to charge $5 per ride to and from the airport for those using ride-share services. The fee hike would begin next year with subsequent yearly increases.
Now the City Council has to vote again.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio, who voted against what he called the "Uber/Lyft tax," said there was a "huge mistake."
"I have just learned that the City of Phoenix did not follow state law and will have to vote again on this tax in 60 days," he tweeted.
He did not elaborate on the problem with the vote.
"A portion of the agenda item did not get posted, we've fixed it, and there was no violation of state law, said City of Phoenix spokeswoman Julie Watters.
According to Watters, the issue was discovered within 36 hours of last week's vote.
"What happened is a portion of the item did not get posted on the city website 60 days in advance, which is required by state law," she explained in an email to Arizona's Family. "The item only involved Aviation's proposed rate increase for commercial ground transportation companies – nothing else."
Watters said the proposed ride-share fee increase will be voted on again at the City Council's Dec. 18 meeting.
While Sky Harbor International Airport does not receive any money from the City of Phoenix for its operations, the City Council has to green-light any proposed fees.
Sky Harbor says the money from the increased fees will fund its ground transportation program.
Travelers who use services like Uber and Lyft already pay a $2.66 fee to be picked up that the airport. There is no surcharge for drop-offs.
If the Council OKs the $10 round-trip fee the airport proposes -- again -- Sky Harbor International Airport will be one of the most expensive airports for ride-share users.
According to Sky Harbor, the fee for ride-share users will go up to $4 each way next year. It will increase to $4.25 in 2021, $4.50 in 2022, $4.75 in 2023, and then $5 in 2024.