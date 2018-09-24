In December of last year, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality published a comprehensive report on lead in school drinking water. The conclusion was that school water was “not a common source of lead in Arizona.”
But a CBS 5 investigation found conflicting opinions about the amount of lead the ADEQ considers “safe.” And environmental watchdogs worry the state of Arizona is giving parents of school children a false sense that the water in their schools is safe, when it may not be.
“I felt like it wasn’t a reliable and valid sampling,” said Genny Stockfisch, who taught the second grade in Mesa school for 18 years. She says she was unaware the state was testing school drinking fountains until maintenance workers entered her classroom, shut off her water and posted a sign over the faucet.
“The sign said, ‘Do not drink or use for cooking based on results from lead testing,’” said Stockfisch.
After some pointed questions and a lot of research, Stockfisch says she learned water from the faucet she had used for nearly two decades had a lead reading of 500 parts per billion. Fifteen parts per billion is the threshold where the state shuts off the water.
“I thought about my students,” said Stockfisch.
Lead has been linked to decreased IQ scores, academic failure and aggressive behavior in children.
According to the EPA, lead can leach into the water in school drinking fountains and faucets from old lead solder, lead pipes and fixtures, valves, sediment in pipes and the faucets and fountains themselves. Lead was still used in some of that hardware up until 2014.
During 2017, ADEQ took 16,125 samples from 14,782 schools in 11,585 buildings at 1,427 schools.
The agency reported that 96 percent of the samples “were found to be protective and required no action.” Those water samples showed levels of lead below the 15ppb threshold the state had established as requiring action.
The EPA sets a threshold of 20ppb in schools, but ADEQ officials say they chose the more conservative 15ppb standard out of an abundance of caution.
But not everyone agrees that 15ppb is safe.
“There’s nothing illegal about what ADEQ did, but it isn’t the standard that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends,” said Diane Brown, who is the executive director of Arizona Public Interest Research Group.
Brown says the pediatric doctors' group recommends action to remediate lead in school drinking water if the levels exceed just 1ppb.
She argues that school water fountains should be lead-free.
“When we start arguing about 15ppb or 1ppb, which are the various standards that are tossed around, we kind of miss the point that children should not be exposed to lead in the first place,” said Brown.
But Misael Cabrera, who is the director of ADEQ, disagrees with Brown and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“I read the American Academy of Pediatricians policy paper and it’s important understand that it’s a policy paper, not a scientific paper,” said Cabrera. “After 25 years working in the environmental field, what I’ve learned is that health officials often disagree as to what an appropriate level for a particular contaminant is in drinking water. What I do know is that the chief of toxicology from the University of Arizona Banner Medical Center said that our approach was abundantly protective,” He said.
Cabrera says the Arizona School Facilities Board has replaced roughly 80 percent of the fountains and faucets that tested above 15ppb. And he says individual districts that want to adhere to the lower standard of 1ppb can apply for grants from the Facilities Board or pay for the replacement themselves, although those requests would compete with needs like air conditioners, roofs and school power plants.
Diane Brown worries the ADEQ is giving parents and teachers a false sense that their water is safe.
“ADEQ should look at what they’ve done in the last year as a good first step,” said Brown.
You can read the ADEQ report on lead in Arizona schools here.
And you can find the results for your child’s school by using this interactive map.
[APP USERS: Click here to see the results of the state's lead testing]
