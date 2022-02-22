PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Embattled Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel stood her ground in a letter she sent to five division chiefs who called for her to resign and told them they can leave the office if they don't like how things are. The letter, which was dated Tuesday, said the deputies took an "unorthodox approach" in asking her to step down in public. She points out they didn't cite any ethical rules that she broke and said she has never practiced law while under the influence of any substance. "The fact that I have admitted an alcohol abuse issue, sought treatment for it and experienced relapses, is not an ethical violation," she said.

Top deputies at Maricopa County Attorney's Office asking Allister Adel to step down Arizona's Family has obtained the letter that was delivered to Adel, the Board of Supervisors, and the Arizona State Bar. It states that the deputies have ethical concerns over Adel's conduct over the last few months.

Adel also said she doesn't answer to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who was copied on the letter from the chiefs asking for her resignation. The board held a special meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday and talked about the staff revolt. No other information about the meeting was released. Since Adel is an elected official, the board can't fire her.

The division chiefs had previously accused Adel of being drunk while talking to the bureau chief on Feb. 14, but in Tuesday's letter, she denied being impaired.

The letter from the deputies was also sent to the State Bar of Arizona as a "first step" in what could potentially lead to further actions. "(W)e believe the content of this letter may require further investigation that we are not equipped to conduct," the letter stated.

Adel recognized the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has faced tough challenges during the past two years but said everyone needs to focus on their job. "You have stated that you have no confidence in my ability to run this officer," she told the chiefs in the letter. "If that makes it impossible for you to continue to work here in any capacity, your option is to resign from the office, not demand my resignation and cast unjustified accusations and innuendo at me."