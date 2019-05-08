BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A corrections officer at Lewis Prison in Buckeye was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being stabbed by an inmate, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
ADC said the inmate, whose name has not been released, was being taken to a medical building for complaints of dizziness when he pulled out a prison-made weapon and stabbed the correctional officer in the chest.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ADC said the weapon used in the attack was made from a portable heater coil.
According to ADC, the incident was not related to the functionality of doors or locking mechanisms at the prison, and the housing unit where it happened was fully staffed at the time.
[RELATED: Leaked videos prompt call to action concerning safety at Arizona prisons]
[LED TO THIS: ACLU asks Gov. Ducey to fire prisons director]
The inmate will be moved to maximum security housing and will face criminal charges, ADC said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Of course it is not related to the malfunctioning locking mechanisms....Just ask the warden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.