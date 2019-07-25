TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two correctional officers in Tucson are facing charges after investigators said they helped with an attack on an inmate at a prison in Tucson.
Javier Chavez and Alfredo Reyes were arrested when they arrived to work Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Both resigned following their arrests.
According to the ADC, the pair had a complicit role in helping facilitate the attack. The ADC also said Chavez and Reyes didn't activate the Incident Command System for more than an hour after the inmate-on-inmate attack allegedly happened. Investigators they turned the system on after they supervised and possibly helped inmates clean up the scene.
The victim of the attack was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition.
Investigators say they have identified several inmates who may have attacked the inmate and tried to remove evidence.
Chavez and Reyes were booked into Pima County Jail on charges including conspiracy to commit dangerous or deadly assault by a prisoner, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, endangerment and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.
The department said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be on the way.
