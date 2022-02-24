PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A law made adaptive headlights legal in the United States, but Phoenix lawyer Frank Verderame wants to see these headlights become the standard to lower the number of pedestrian deaths.
It was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November. Depending on conditions, adaptive headlights automatically switch from low to high beams to better illuminate the roads and objects. Transportation officials are hopeful that could help reduce road deaths, and specifically prevent people from getting hit by cars. Around 200 pedestrians are killed every year in Arizona. The peak time for these deadly accidents is after dark.
"I've seen way too many pedestrians hit and killed. Most times it happens at night," said Verderame. He hopes to see adaptive headlights become an industry standard, not just for luxury vehicles. "I'm sure everyone in the industry's hope is adaptive headlights will make people easier to see and save lives."