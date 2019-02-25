PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of protesters rallied outside the Arizona Department of Corrections on Monday evening over what they said was inadequate medical care.
Puente Arizona, a group known for immigration protests, organized the rally.
They claim the DOC provides insufficient health care to inmates, especially after the death of Richard Washington. He died on Jan. 31. He was serving a 63-year sentence for armed robbery.
Activists said he filed a lawsuit six weeks before he died, claiming he was "being killed" because he wasn't getting the health care he needed.
Puente Arizona said he died to complications related to diabetes, hypertension and hepatitis C.
"The fact that he wrote a lawsuit before he died is pretty significant to me. It was a pretty loud cry for help," said Erika Ovalle, whose brother has been incarcerated for 12 years.
She said her brother was shot by police in 2007 and is dealing with medical issues from that.
"He suffers and he has to get whatever medical care he can in there and so far it's been pretty shady care from the beginning," Ovalle said.
She and other activists spoke against the DOC and called on the DOC director Charles Ryan to investigate deaths and abuses inside Arizona prisons. They also want to families of inmates who have received poor health care to come forward.
"It's time we start organizing and holding Chuck Ryan accountable," said Ovalle.
Puente Arizona is asking for anyone who has family members who suffered health care neglect, or if they have suffered DOC health care neglect, to give them a call at 602 252 1283.
