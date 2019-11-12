PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Left leaning activists pressed Arizona's two Senators on Tuesday to fight for more election security funding.
The move comes as the upper chamber considers a proposal to pay up $250 million to protect the 2020 elections, which is considerably less money than the $600 million already approved by the House.
The Senate Intelligence Committee released two reports this year detailing Russian efforts to influence the 2016 elections.
"We really don't want the Russians to hack into our 2020 elections. And if we're going to do anything to prevent that, we're going to need funding soon," said Sharlie Schaitberger, who wants the Senate to go with the House plan.
She was one of a couple of dozen protestors who delivered a letter to Sen. Martha McSally at her Phoenix office demanding she supports more funding. But McSally was not the only senator facing criticism.
State Rep. Isela Blanc, a Democrat from Tempe, wants Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to take a more active role on the issue.
"We do have two senators. You're absolutely right. And I think we need to hold them both accountable," she said. "We need her to be a stronger voice to make sure we are protecting the integrity of our system across the nation and in Arizona."
A spokeswoman for Sinema's office did not directly address the current $250 million proposal under consideration. But she did say Sinema supports legislation that invests in our nation's election system.
McSally's office did not immediately respond.