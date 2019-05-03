PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered an independent investigation after the video of Lewis Prison surfaced showing inmates in and out of their cells.
The ACLU has another solution in mind.
It wants the governor to fire the state's prison director, Charles Ryan.
[WATCH: ACLU wants Arizona prisons director fired]
"I have an expectation," said Ducey. "That expectation from what I saw with this reporting is not being met, so we're going to understand what's there, and we're going to get to the bottom of it."
Ducey acknowledged he's concerned by what he sees in the video showing inmates out of their cells, one even fighting with an officer.
[WATCH: Leaked videos prompt call to action concerning safety at Arizona prisons]
Since the video surfaced, padlocks have been placed on the cells at Lewis prison, but the ACLU says that's a hazard if there's a fire.
"The governor to still stand behind director Ryan after all of this came out is alarming," said Khalil Rushdan, the community partnership coordinator with ACLU. "I'm just like, 'Are you reading the same thing or seeing the same thing that we're seeing?'"
[WATCH: Video raises concerns about officers' safety at Arizona prison]
"What I'm considering right now is a solution to something that is very concerning to what is happening inside our Lewis Prison," said Ducey. "I want to make sure it's fixed. That's the top priority."
The governor went on to say he wants to get all the facts before commenting on personnel.
"It's amazing that the video surfaced, and the public was able to see first-hand just one of numerous issues going in the corrections," said Rushdan.
The Department of Corrections said it has increased staff at Lewis prison, and it's talking to prisons in other states about how they lock cells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.