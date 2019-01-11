Gila River Arena

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - ACE Comic Con Arizona is heading to the Gila River Arena from Jan. 11 through the 13 with over 60 comic writers, 100 vendors and live panel programming all weekend long.

"We had great success at our first convention in Arizona and we couldn't wait to come back," Universe President Stephen Shamus said. We are coming back to the great state of Arizona to deliver a bigger and better show!"

The event is featuring a diverse lineup including Tom Hiddleston (Loki/Thor, Avengers) Michael Fassbender (Magneto/ X-Men), Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops/Ready Player One) and Alexandra Shipp (Storm/X-Men).

Stars will offer a limited number of free selfies and autographs to attendees and will participate in several panels.

General Admission tickets are on sale now at www.acecomiccon.com.

 

