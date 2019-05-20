CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Casa Grande police say a man accused of shoplifting at a Walmart has died in his detention cell.
Police say that on Saturday, May 18, the 18-year-old man was seen on store security cameras trying to use a receipt he found in the parking lot to "return" an item.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and fraudulent schemes.
He was brought to the Casa Grande Police Department, interviewed and then placed in a detention cell to await transport to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center for booking.
When officers entered the young man’s detention cell, he was found to be unresponsive.
Officers initiated lifesaving measures, but couldn't revive him; he was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the man's death is unknown at this time.
The Pinal County Sheriff Office (PCSO) is investigating.
(3) comments
Give me a millisecond to care.
He was going to die soon anyway - at least now his family can get a fat check courtesy of the taxpayers....
How is it that you pretend to care for police officers, but not the people they risk their lives to protect?
