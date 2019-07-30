TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police have arrested a man accused of trespassing in a woman's apartment, stealing valuable jewelry and leaving some bizarre notes on a notepad on her kitchen counter.
Arsenio Cruz, 30, faces a felony count of criminal trespass.
The incident happened Jan. 15, but Cruz wasn't arrested until this month.
Back in January, a woman was sleeping in her Tempe apartment when she woke up and heard a noise just before midnight. But, she thought it was her cat, so she went back to sleep.
Then, at about 4:30 a.m, the victim's bedroom door opened, and the woman woke to find a person standing in her room.
Moments later, the suspect left the woman's room, then exited the apartment.
The woman peeked out into her living room and saw the suspect was gone, so she called 911.
When police arrived at the apartment, they found a number of things had been taken.
Stolen items included a Zodiac Killer book, a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, and six rings worth about $6,000.
The victim had also had a blank notepad on her kitchen counter, and police say the suspect had filled it with about five pages of written notes.
The suspect wrote that his name was Jimmy Growdy and that he lived at an apartment there. (The leasing office later confirmed that no one by that name lives at the complex.)
The notes contained statements like, "I didn't take anything, I thought this was my apt. I'm sorry. P.S. you are gorgeous, love you, take care (signed with the Zodiac symbol."
Another statement read "You might wonder why, it's because you were home (smiley face), it was very clean and cozy."
More notes left by the suspect included quotes from the Book of Revelations and a quote from the poem "Ozymandias."
As they surveyed the scene, the woman told police her apartment smelled like marijuana.
Police say she also discovered what appeared to be urine in her trash can, a pair of men's boxer briefs in her cabinet, and cigarette butts in her flower pots.
Police say there were no signs of forced entry.
The investigation continued into the incident.
But it wasn't until July 8, six months later, that the DPS Crime Lab notified Tempe police that three unknown fingerprints had been located on the notepad and entered into a fingerprint database.
Police say that a full match to all three prints pointed them to Cruz. (The DPS Crime Lab is still conducting analysis on the boxers and cigarette butts.)
A records check showed Cruz matched the description given by the victim, and it also showed that Cruz had multiple prior police contacts and arrests, including a prior conviction for the same type of crime.
That incident happened on May 21.
In that case, Cruz is accused of unlawfully entering another home. When Cruz spotted the male homeowner, he "put his finger to his lips and said "Shhh,'" according to the police report.
Police say the homeowner ran from the house and called 911. When officers arrives, they arrested Cruz, who was still in that house.
A victim in that case said "she was greatly affected by the incident and was scared. Police say Cruz expressed "complete denial" about that incident, even though "his fingerprints show him in the residence."
The police report states that Cruz claims he "blacks out and doesn't know what he does."
According to the police report, Cruz has received several trespass warnings from Tempe police about his presence at apartment complexes around the area of McClintock and Broadway roads.
Cruz had allegedly been seen at those complexes "walking around in a 'Jason'-style hockey mask and loitering at the community pool area."
After Cruz's recent arrest on July 23, Cruz told police again that he suffered from blackouts due to a mental health condition" and said he has previously had "sleepwalking" experiences during which he did things without realizing he did them.
Police say Cruz has denied all involvement in entering the victim's apartment and denied involvement in taking the woman's rings.
When police showed him photos of the notes left on the victim's notepad, Cruz reportedly described them as "scary and creepy" and denied involvement in writing them, as well.
Cruz was held on $2,500 bond. He is due in court July 31.
So I guess that somebody will have to be tortured, raped, murdered before the darn police do anything about this. Lurking around in a Jason mask combined with his burglaries tells me this fool should be locked up forever.
I believe him.
