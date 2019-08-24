PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway are closed due to a crash at Thunderbird Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The collision involving two vehicles happened just before 8 p.m.
The accident investigation has all southbound traffic coming off the freeway at Bell Road. Traffic can then re-enter the freeway at the Thunderbird on-ramp. The closure is expected to continue for several hours.
State Route 101 at Bell Road southbound will be closed for several hours. Troopers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a Motorcyclist. Avoid the area.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 25, 2019
There are southbound delays in the area approaching the closure at Bell Road. An alternate route is 83rd Avenue, just east of the freeway.
RE: L-101 SB closure at Thunderbird Road: The freeway remains closed; all traffic must exit at Bell Road. There's no estimated time to reopen the road. #aztraffic #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/P2PgtVrZkD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 25, 2019
There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are unaffected.