PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Job seekers in the Valley can bring their search to select Abrazo hospitals on September 27.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Abrazo hospitals across the Valley will be hosting a job fair.
The hospitals include Abrazo Arizona Heart, Abrazo Arrowhead, Abrazo Central, Abrazo Scottsdale and Abrazo West.
The recruiters will be on campus and will set up potential interviews with candidates.
Candidates can apply for any hospital positions with a focus on telemetry nurses who have at least one to three years of experience.
For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.