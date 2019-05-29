PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a difference a year makes. Arizona saw record cool temperatures and above-average rain and snowfall.
"Flagstaff, I believe, has had over 130 inches, so they've had above-normal winter. Last year, on contrast, they had something like 35 inches," said Marvin Percha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
All of that wet weather is good news for Arizona.
"That snowpack is what provides the water for the Valley, that fills our reservoirs," said Percha.
The Salt River Project reservoir map from April of 2018 shows our reservoirs and storage was only at 60%.
"A lot of reservoirs were quite low. Craig was at 22%. Horseshoe at 7% and Roosevelt at 5%," said Percha.
The current map shows the huge impact our wet weather has had with most reservoirs now nearly full. And just to put this all into perspective, look at the water years map from 2012 through 2019. The first five years we had below average precipitation. Then 2017 put us back to normal, but 2018 set a record for dryness.
"Basically, 2019 is looking like the wettest year since 2010," said Percha.
But one good year doesn't mean our water supply is indispensable.
"So, continue to conserve because there is no guarantee next year will be like this year," said Percha.
