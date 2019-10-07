CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 40 people were evacuated due to a 1st alarm apartment fire in Chandler early Monday morning, the Chandler Fire Department reported.
The apartment fire was in the area of Galveston Street and McQueen Road.
Chandler fire told Arizona's Family crews on the scene that the fire started in a bedroom of the apartment.
Firefighters were able to isolate the fire in the apartment. However, other apartment units had water and smoke damage due to the fire, Chandler fire said.
At least 40 people were evacuated as a precaution. Exactly how many people who were impacted or displaced by the fire are unknown at this time.
No injuries are reported.