PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating after a group of undocumented immigrants were found during a traffic stop in Chandler.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed about a dozen immigrants on the shoulder of Interstate 10 and Ray Road. DPS troopers and Chandler police officers were on the scene while the group who entered the country illegally sat on the side of the road.
This immigration stop happened less than a mile away from a hotel where ICE is housing some migrants. While the two scenes are very close to each other they are not related.
Arizona’s Family is working to gather more details on the this morning’s situation.